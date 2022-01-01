Keefe, Louis Joseph
February 12, 1972 - December 29, 2021
Devoted husband and father, Louis Joseph Keefe, 49, of Raleigh, NC passed away on December 29, 2021 surrounded by family members after a courageous and intense battle with Glioblastoma.
Lou Keefe was predeceased by his father, Charles Keefe. He is survived by loving wife, Jessica Keefe and children, Aiden Keefe and Liam Keefe. Additionally, he is survived by mother, Ann Keefe; in-laws, Keith and Vicky Fuquay; siblings, Bill Keefe, Michael Keefe and Stasia Wycuff (Shane); nephews, Christian Keefe and Jacob Wycuff; niece, Isabella Wycuff.
Lou worked as the Director of Revenue Management in the hotel industry for numerous years and later founded two successful companies. He was a very goal-oriented and driven person. Lou truly loved his family and was brought immense joy by his sons. He was an avid traveler who loved to laugh, read, and learn new things. He was a generous man committed to faith, family and friends with an immense zeal for life. Lou had a way of making lasting impressions and his memory will not be forgotten.
Family and friends will be received Monday, 6:00-8:00 p.m., January 3, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., January 4, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Lou's name be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27408.
Romans 14:8 "If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord; so then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's."
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 1, 2022.