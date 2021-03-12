Yandle, Infant Louisa Leonor



January 8, 2021 - March 5, 2021



Louisa Leonor Yandle passed away in the arms of her parents on March 5, 2021. Louisa was born on January 8, 2021 and is the daughter of Patricia L. and F. Marshall Yandle of Greensboro, NC.



She is survived by her parents; siblings, twin sister Astrid, and brother Max; grandparents, Frank and Alice Yandle of Shiloh, NC and Evelyn and Lorenzo Monge of Winston-Salem, NC.



A private funeral service was held at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church in Greensboro, NC. Interment followed at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to support the Brenner Children's Hospital Fund. To make a gift by mail, make your check payable to Wake Forest Baptist Health and send to: Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021, Brenner Children's Hospital Fund.



May her memory be eternal.



