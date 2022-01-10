Jefferys, Louise Lee
December 28, 1932 - January 8, 2022
Louise Lee Jeffreys, 89, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Annie Penn Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Bill McKinney and Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. There will be no formal visitation due to Covid.
Louise was a daughter of the late Jesse Carr "Jack" Lee and Linda Frances Stephens Lee and was a retiree of the United States Postal Service. She loved the Lord and attended Covington Wesleyan Church for many years. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Jeffreys, Sr.; son Stephen Carr Jeffreys; sisters, Dorothy Krites, Helen Rector, Linda Matkins and brother Billy Jack Lee.
Survivors are her son Charles Edward Jeffreys, Jr.; grandchildren Mandy J. Brooks and Thomas Ryan Jeffreys; great grandchildren Jacobi Brooks, Katelyn Conklin, Liam Jeffreys and Lillian.; great great grandchildren Aubrey Conklin and Brayden Conklin; sisters, Shirley Lynn, Cora Hudson and Nellie Washburn and numerous nieces and nephews. Thanks to Susan Hall and Dee Soyars for being such special friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 10, 2022.