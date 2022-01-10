Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Lee Jefferys
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Jefferys, Louise Lee

December 28, 1932 - January 8, 2022

Louise Lee Jeffreys, 89, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Annie Penn Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Bill McKinney and Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. There will be no formal visitation due to Covid.

Louise was a daughter of the late Jesse Carr "Jack" Lee and Linda Frances Stephens Lee and was a retiree of the United States Postal Service. She loved the Lord and attended Covington Wesleyan Church for many years. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Edward Jeffreys, Sr.; son Stephen Carr Jeffreys; sisters, Dorothy Krites, Helen Rector, Linda Matkins and brother Billy Jack Lee.

Survivors are her son Charles Edward Jeffreys, Jr.; grandchildren Mandy J. Brooks and Thomas Ryan Jeffreys; great grandchildren Jacobi Brooks, Katelyn Conklin, Liam Jeffreys and Lillian.; great great grandchildren Aubrey Conklin and Brayden Conklin; sisters, Shirley Lynn, Cora Hudson and Nellie Washburn and numerous nieces and nephews. Thanks to Susan Hall and Dee Soyars for being such special friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.