Louise Kesslick
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Kesslick, Louise

Louise Kesslick, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 13 2021 at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be graveside immediately following service.

She was born in Goldsboro, NC on January 2, 1932 to the late Needham Winston Fail and Mary Wilkins Fail. She was a wonderful housewife and mother. She dedicated her life to her family. Louise was a loving Christian and was a charter member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She served in various capacities, with her primary interest being a member of the choir.

Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother, adoring grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her family takes comfort knowing that she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Kesslick. Surviving are sons; Michael Kesslick (Katherine) and Mark Kesslick; grandchildren, Heidi Kesslick Fields, Rebecca Kesslick, Matthew Kesslick; three great grandchildren with many nieces, nephews, extended family and loved ones.

The family requests any memorials be made in Louise's memory to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Dr. Greensboro, NC 27407.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
Dec
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
