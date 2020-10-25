Mrs. Louise was a very special lady who I met 3 years ago when I passed her home while walking through Goose Creek. She and I shared a love for flowers, and if she was outside when I passed, I would stop, and she and I would either share our latest flower adventures, or I would ask her for advice about a wilting bloom of mine. She never failed to invite me to her little patio to show me her latest blooms, and my 30 minute walks sometimes lasted 2 hours. I was deeply saddened yesterday when I learned of Mrs. Louise´s passing. I will miss her sweet smile, her friendly demeanor, and the beauty she brought to the Goose Creek Community. I´m offering prayers of comfort and peace for Mrs. Louise´s family, and I´ll be planting a hydrangea in her memory.

William Walker October 24, 2020