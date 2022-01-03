Roberts, Louise Rakestraw
February 19, 1940 - January 1, 2022
Louise Rakestraw Roberts, 81, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday January 1, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Wednesday January 5, 2022 in Evergreen Memory Gardens with Pastor C.A. "Sandy" Brown and Pastor Steven Housewright officiating. COVID-19 precautions will be followed with masks and social distancing requested. There will be no formal visitation. You may pay your respects and sign a register Tuesday January 4, 2022 at Citty Funeral Home between the hours of 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. A native of Rockingham County, Louise was a daughter of the late F. Dewey and Dellie Mabe Rakestraw and had lived in Rockingham County her entire life. She retired form Sears Mail Order with 35 years of service, then began a career with United Way of Rockingham County retiring in 2011 as finance director. Louise was a member of Cornerstone Community Church, formerly Evangelical Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years R.A. "Snooks" Roberts, brothers: Fletcher, Elmer and Porter Rakestraw and a sister Nancy R. Smith. Survivors include her son: Jimmy Roberts and wife Nellie of Reidsville, her daughter: Patricia R. Gilley and husband Marshall of Reidsville, granddaughters: Sarah Gilley and Jessica Gilley, a brother: Bill Rakestraw and his wife Judy, a sister-in-law: Cathy Roberts and many nieces and nephews. Extended family members were her devoted caregivers: Pam Martin, Dawn Cain, Brenda Joyce, Brenda Dickerson, Marissa Edwards, Lori Mitchell, Denise Pegram, Sarah Harris and Tori Joyce. Memorials may be sent to: Cornerstone Community Church 415 McCoy Rd. Reidsville, NC 27320 or to United Way of Rockingham County P.O. Box 317 Wentworth, NC 27375. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Roberts family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
Citty Funeral Home, Inc.
308 Lindsey St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 3, 2022.