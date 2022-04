Louziel C. Scales



Belews Creek — Louziel C. Scales, 95, died Monday, September 27, 2021. Viewing will be held Friday, October 1 from 1 to 7:30 p.m. at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, October 2 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. before funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Dry Hollow Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 30, 2021.