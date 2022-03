Lowell "Don" Warren



Stoneville — Lowell "Don" Warren, 85, died Monday, March 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, with a reception to follow at Morehead-Fair House, next door to the funeral home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 31, 2022.