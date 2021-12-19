McEachern, Luke C.
1962 - 2021
Luke C. McEachern, 58, of Cary, NC, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Duke Hospice Care in Durham, NC after a year-long battle with leukemia. He was the son of the late Rev. Brady Y. Faggart, Jr. of Greensboro, NC. Luke is survived by his mother, Lois McEachern Faggart of Greensboro; his sisters, Laura Zahran of Greensboro and Lois (Brian) Brouillette of Saratoga, CA; nieces, Rachel (Michael) Dorcy of Charleston, SC and Melanie Brouillette of Chapel Hill, NC; and nephews, Jeffrey Brouillette of Saratoga, CA and Jacob (Brooke) Zahran of Greensboro, NC.
Luke attended Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, NC and graduated in 1985 with a BA in History and Political Science. He graduated from the University of South Carolina-Columbia in 1992 with an MA in American History, and ABD in American History in 1997. Luke interned in the research department of the Democratic National Committee in 1985 and served as assistant to the campaign manager for Robin Britt for Congress in 1986. Luke was Interim Program Director at Lutheridge + Lutherock Ministries during the summers of 1993 and 1994. He taught at Ashby Residential College at UNC-Greensboro from 1998-1999, and was a faculty member at Princeton Day School, Princeton, NJ from 2002-2003. Luke was an adjunct instructor at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, NC in 2006, and again from 2011-2017, teaching American History. His last position was as an instructional assistant in the Wake County Public School System, working with special needs children. His last position was as an instructional assistant at Alston Ridge Elementary School in Cary, NC.
Luke's favorite place was Bird Island Coastal Reserve in Sunset Beach, NC. He loved the Blue Ridge Mountains, spending ten summers working at Lutheridge. He was a gifted teacher, lover of cats, books, movies, jokes, puns, bawdy humor, South Carolina football, American History, and political discussions. He was an exceptional joke and story teller. Luke had a distinctive laugh you'd never forget. He always pulled for the underdog, could strike up a conversation with anyone, and made an impact on many lives. Luke thought every day should include a teachable moment. He will be forever missed by his family, his friends, and his students.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Whisnant Chapel at Lutheridge in Arden, NC in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bird Island Preservation Society, Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, or to a cat rescue of your choice is appreciated. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the McEachern family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2021.