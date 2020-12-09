Chilton, Lynn Jackson
April 26, 1954 - December 7, 2020
Lynn Jackson Chilton, 66, of Rockingham Lake Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Chaplain Sayward Fletcher officiating. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Lynn will be available for viewing to friends and family from mid afternoon Wednesday, December 9 and all day on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, the family will be receiving friends at the home. Please be considerate of the family remembering social distancing and wearing a mask.
Lynn was a longtime resident of Rockingham County and is the daughter of the late Kenneth Jackson and Lois Dillon. She was the owner and operator of Lynn's Bookkeeping and Tax Service for many years. Her greatest pleasure was serving her clients and guiding them through finalizing their tax returns. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed King fishing at the beach.
Lynn is survived by her husband Herbert Chilton; daughters Lori Chilton Moore and husband Sammy and Heather Chilton Smith and fiancé Robert Adams; grandchildren, Michala Brown, Jacob Moore, Eli Moore and Serah Biggs; great grandchildren, Karleigh, Adilynn, Aubrey, Waylon, Raelynn and Blake; brother, Phillip Dillon and wife Malgorzata; sisters, Jeri Pickrell and husband Howard, Tia Collins, Angela Beeson and Wendy Lawrence; and a large extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.