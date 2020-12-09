Menu
Lynn Jackson Chilton
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Chilton, Lynn Jackson

April 26, 1954 - December 7, 2020

Lynn Jackson Chilton, 66, of Rockingham Lake Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Chaplain Sayward Fletcher officiating. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Lynn will be available for viewing to friends and family from mid afternoon Wednesday, December 9 and all day on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, the family will be receiving friends at the home. Please be considerate of the family remembering social distancing and wearing a mask.

Lynn was a longtime resident of Rockingham County and is the daughter of the late Kenneth Jackson and Lois Dillon. She was the owner and operator of Lynn's Bookkeeping and Tax Service for many years. Her greatest pleasure was serving her clients and guiding them through finalizing their tax returns. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed King fishing at the beach.

Lynn is survived by her husband Herbert Chilton; daughters Lori Chilton Moore and husband Sammy and Heather Chilton Smith and fiancé Robert Adams; grandchildren, Michala Brown, Jacob Moore, Eli Moore and Serah Biggs; great grandchildren, Karleigh, Adilynn, Aubrey, Waylon, Raelynn and Blake; brother, Phillip Dillon and wife Malgorzata; sisters, Jeri Pickrell and husband Howard, Tia Collins, Angela Beeson and Wendy Lawrence; and a large extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Herbert, my prayers are for you and you family's comfort during your time of sorrow.
Lynn was such a fine person and always brightened any place she went.
Steve Styons
Coworker
December 13, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Lynn´s passing. She was a wonderful person.
Tim and Tammy Jarrell
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. She was a very sweet lady and we will certainly miss her. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Bud, Randy, and Chelsea at Cabinetry By Design.
Bud Ward
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Lynn was a wonderful lady.
Ruth Scott
December 9, 2020
Lynn was an amazing lady. A lifelong friend of our family she will always be missed! Her smile could always brighten a room. The endless stories between her and my dad will be missed. From our family to yours we are sorry for your loss and you are in our prayers.
Eric and Cami Hodges
Friend
December 9, 2020
Lynn was a dear friend to Bertha and me. She will be missed by many. I Cherish the memories we shared as she did our taxes. I know her and Bert are having a time in heaven. Your race is over now. Love you Lynn
Harold Smith
December 9, 2020
