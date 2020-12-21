Warters, Jr., M.C.
August 7, 1948 - December 19, 2020
M.C. Warters, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro, with Pastor Jake Thornhill officiating.
Born in Wilmington, NC to the late M. Clifford Warters, Sr. and Bettie Warters, M.C. was a long-time member of Life Community Church. He formerly served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He retired from Bell South after 34 years of employment as a project manager and also served in the United States Army. M.C. was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He always put the Lord first in his life and cherished each and every moment with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Murray.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Warters; his daughers, Krista Madison and Karon Williams (Chris); grandchildren, Karon, Billy and Samantha; and one great-granddaughter, Ruby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to the home healthcare workers and friends, Nicole and Cynthia for their exceptional compassion and care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks are requested.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2020.