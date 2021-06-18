Padgett, Mabel Kimbro



October 19, 1927 - June 16, 2021



Mabel Kimbro Padgett, 93, of Reidsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living.



A funeral service will be held at Penn Memorial Baptist Church on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Puryear officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the home of her daughter. A private committal will be held at a later date.



Mabel was born and lived her entire life in Reidsville, NC. She retired with 37 years of service from American Tobacco Co. Mabel loved her family and her church family. She was a faithful servant of Penn Memorial Baptist Church for most of her adult life. She and her husband Doug were both saved and baptized there, as were her children. She served in many roles at church, but her favorite was Sunday School teacher. She spent many hours every week planning her "Sunday school lesson.". She loved time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She enjoyed cooking, reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows, and she knew the QVC hosts by name. In the years when her health was declining, she took great pleasure in the times she was able to attend a church service or a church fellowship. She spent many years caring for her beloved husband, even while experiencing the loss of a daughter, she still pushed through. Most of her last days on earth were in quarantine, but by God's grace she was able to see her family the last few months. It is with great joy to know that Mabel is no longer suffering and is reunited with her family in heaven.



Along with her parents, Jay and Effie Kimbro, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Doug Padgett; daughter, Ann Padgett Powell; infant granddaughter, Rachel Brianne Powell; son-in-law, Don Mitchell Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth K. Talley, Emma K. Warren and Joann K. Tate; brothers, Tom and Lee Kimbro.



Mabel is survived by her daughter, Jaydene Mitchell; grandchildren, Rhiannon Daniels (George), Jason Lee Lewis (Lori Moore), Bryan Mitchell (Kara); great-granddaughter, Isabella Daniels; sister, Mary Bratton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.



The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale who cared for her the last few years, especially during the difficult time of quarantine, and the Hospice team from Authoracare of Guilford County for assisting in her care most recently. The family extends a very special thank you to Michelle Echols of Brookdale, who truly was a guardian angel and dear friend to Mabel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the medical expenses fund for Geoff Peoples. Write checks to Todd Madren at 131 Ranch Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.