Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mack Kinlaw Melvin
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Melvin, Mack Kinlaw

March 4, 1952 - October 19, 2020

Mack Kinlaw Melvin was 68 years old when he crossed to the other side on October 19th, 2020. Mack was one of the original Tate Street hippies and became a successful electrical contractor, establishing Absolute Electric in the 1990s. But he never lost his hippy ways and lived his life on his own terms. Mack had many varied interests, including growing bonsai, rebuilding collectible cars, motorcycles, and antique bicycles. He was an avid orchid grower, kept a large koi pond, and built an Austin Healy kit car. He was loved by many people, both friends and customers, and by his brother Bill Melvin and sister-in-law Rebecca Melvin. His wife, Mari Frierson Melvin, also a hippy, is forlorn. A remembrance will be held for Mack with family and friends at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.