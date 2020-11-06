Melvin, Mack Kinlaw



March 4, 1952 - October 19, 2020



Mack Kinlaw Melvin was 68 years old when he crossed to the other side on October 19th, 2020. Mack was one of the original Tate Street hippies and became a successful electrical contractor, establishing Absolute Electric in the 1990s. But he never lost his hippy ways and lived his life on his own terms. Mack had many varied interests, including growing bonsai, rebuilding collectible cars, motorcycles, and antique bicycles. He was an avid orchid grower, kept a large koi pond, and built an Austin Healy kit car. He was loved by many people, both friends and customers, and by his brother Bill Melvin and sister-in-law Rebecca Melvin. His wife, Mari Frierson Melvin, also a hippy, is forlorn. A remembrance will be held for Mack with family and friends at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 6, 2020.