Maebell Kearse Wright



Greensboro — Maebell Kearse Wright, 88, died Friday, September 24, 2021. A celebration of life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 2 at St. Phillip A.M.E. Zion Church, 1330 Ashe St. Visitation 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Biblical Gardens. Viewing today from 12 until 6 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.