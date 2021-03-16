Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
Magdaline Fulk Jones
Kernersville — Magdaline Fulk Jones, 94, died Sunday, March 14, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel, 4601 Pleasant Garden Rd., Pleasant Garden.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 16, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. BT and Magdaline were always wonderful neighbors when I was growing up. My parents thought the world of them.
Lisa Clark Stewart
March 17, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Magdaline's passing. I worked with her at AMP beginning in the early 70's. She was always a lady and good person to work with. She talked about her son Barry and wife and granddaughter with love and admiration.
I am sure she will be missed .
(BIG HUG)
Sheila Beck
Green Valley, AZ