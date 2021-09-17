Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maggie Boone
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC
Boone, Maggie

November 24, 1927 - September 13, 2021

Maggie Hardy Boone, age 93, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on September 13, 2021 after a brief illness.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on September 19, 2021 at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro, NC 27406, and will be live-streamed at https://perryjbrownfuneralhome.com/ (click Video Stream).

A viewing will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on September 18, 2021 and from 9 to 11 a.m. on September 19, 2021 in the Cassie Coote-Brown Memorial Chapel at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, 909 E Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

Her gravesite commitment will be held at 3 p.m. on September 19, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405.

COVID protocols will be in place for all indoor events.

Maggie was born on November 24, 1927 in Roxobel (Bertie County), NC to Helen (Bush) Hardy and Thomas Hardy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Philip D. Boone, daughter Terrisita B. Porter, and sisters Audrey H. Ruffin and Dorothy H. Walton.

She graduated from W.S. Creecy High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Fayetteville State Teachers College, now Fayetteville State University. She received her master's degree in education and guidance counseling from North Carolina A&T State University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Maggie was one of the first two elementary school counselors for the Greensboro Public Schools system, from which she retired after more than 30 years of service.

Maggie had many varied interests and activities in her life, particularly church activities. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church for over 50 years, and served on the trustee board, deaconess board, and scholarship committee. She was Woman's Day chairperson and president of the Philathea Circle. She was also a member of the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Holiday Bridge Club, Inc. Her passions were cooking and entertaining family and friends.

She is survived by her son Derrick (Patricia) Boone, daughter Robin (Stephen Hawkins) Sharp, and son-in-law Kevin (Terrisita) Porter; grandchildren Kelsey (Ben) Porter-Sookhoo, Katelyn Porter, Kevin Porter, Jr., Derrick (Andrea) Boone, Jr., Jacob Boone, Madeleine (Zach) Boone-Deane, Keith (Jonquil) McMasters, Christopher McMasters, and Philip Sharp; great-grandchildren Ameera Sookhoo, Everett Boone, Nolan Boone, Kaelyn Fordham, Eden McMasters, and Lincoln McMasters; sister Emma Johnson; brother Thomas Hardy, Jr.; dear family friends Marlene Jones and Linda Rankin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Maggie's honor to the Freedom School at Providence Baptist Church.

Services entrusted to Perry J. Brown Funeral Home (336)-272-6109.

Perry J. Brown Funeral Home

909 E Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Viewing
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET, Greensboro, NC
Sep
19
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET, Greensboro, NC
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
1106 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro, NC
Sep
19
Committal
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am saddened to hear of the passing of our dear Aunt Maggie. I have fond memories of her on my arrival to A&T as a freshman.She welcomed Tisha & I with open arms and a hot- delicious meal.Her cooking, charm,and smile was second to none. I will never forget her. My condolences go out to Derrick, Robin & our Boone family for peace at this time.We lost a gem ,but her radiant spirit will remain in our hearts forever.May she rest in peace in God's light & love for all eternity. Anna Maria,Django & the Lima Family&
Anna Maria De Gree
Family
October 25, 2021
I met Maggie through her niece, Gloria. W roommates at North Carolina College (NCCU).That first meeting was an A&T Homecoming (1959). I felt so welcomed by Maggie and Phill and any Boone family I met. With Sympathy Peace/Love ... Henrietta Jones
Henrietta jones
September 19, 2021
Maggie was a beautiful person. She always knew the appropriate words to use at the right time. May God bless her family during this time.
Brenda Patricia Gilchrist
September 18, 2021
Some of my fondest memories are in the kitchen of Providence Baptist Church when I was serving as one of Mrs.Maggie´s "Kitchen Angels". To serve in this capacity was a badge of honor. She will be missed by her Providence Family. May peace and comfort be received in the many memories reflected in her life of giving and service to others. Louise Miles Chubbs
Louise Miles Chubbs
Friend
September 17, 2021
Deepest condolences to your family.
Eva Long Griffin
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results