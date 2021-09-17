I am saddened to hear of the passing of our dear Aunt Maggie. I have fond memories of her on my arrival to A&T as a freshman.She welcomed Tisha & I with open arms and a hot- delicious meal.Her cooking, charm,and smile was second to none. I will never forget her. My condolences go out to Derrick, Robin & our Boone family for peace at this time.We lost a gem ,but her radiant spirit will remain in our hearts forever.May she rest in peace in God's light & love for all eternity. Anna Maria,Django & the Lima Family&

Anna Maria De Gree Family October 25, 2021