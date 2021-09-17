Boone, Maggie
November 24, 1927 - September 13, 2021
Maggie Hardy Boone, age 93, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on September 13, 2021 after a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on September 19, 2021 at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro, NC 27406, and will be live-streamed at https://perryjbrownfuneralhome.com/
(click Video Stream).
A viewing will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on September 18, 2021 and from 9 to 11 a.m. on September 19, 2021 in the Cassie Coote-Brown Memorial Chapel at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, 909 E Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Her gravesite commitment will be held at 3 p.m. on September 19, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405.
COVID protocols will be in place for all indoor events.
Maggie was born on November 24, 1927 in Roxobel (Bertie County), NC to Helen (Bush) Hardy and Thomas Hardy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Philip D. Boone, daughter Terrisita B. Porter, and sisters Audrey H. Ruffin and Dorothy H. Walton.
She graduated from W.S. Creecy High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Fayetteville State Teachers College, now Fayetteville State University. She received her master's degree in education and guidance counseling from North Carolina A&T State University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Maggie was one of the first two elementary school counselors for the Greensboro Public Schools system, from which she retired after more than 30 years of service.
Maggie had many varied interests and activities in her life, particularly church activities. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church for over 50 years, and served on the trustee board, deaconess board, and scholarship committee. She was Woman's Day chairperson and president of the Philathea Circle. She was also a member of the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Holiday Bridge Club, Inc. Her passions were cooking and entertaining family and friends.
She is survived by her son Derrick (Patricia) Boone, daughter Robin (Stephen Hawkins) Sharp, and son-in-law Kevin (Terrisita) Porter; grandchildren Kelsey (Ben) Porter-Sookhoo, Katelyn Porter, Kevin Porter, Jr., Derrick (Andrea) Boone, Jr., Jacob Boone, Madeleine (Zach) Boone-Deane, Keith (Jonquil) McMasters, Christopher McMasters, and Philip Sharp; great-grandchildren Ameera Sookhoo, Everett Boone, Nolan Boone, Kaelyn Fordham, Eden McMasters, and Lincoln McMasters; sister Emma Johnson; brother Thomas Hardy, Jr.; dear family friends Marlene Jones and Linda Rankin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Maggie's honor to the Freedom School at Providence Baptist Church.
