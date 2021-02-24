Kindley, Manly Malcolm
October 1, 1930 - February 5, 2021
Manly Malcolm Kindley, 90, of Kernersville, North Carolina, gained his wings on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Graveside funeral services celebrating his life were held on February 12, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Winston-Salem.
"Jug" was born October 1, 1930 in Winston-Salem to Ned and Carrie Kindley. He was a proud veteran serving in the Korean War. His career started at the Winston-Salem Journal & Sentinel newspaper, and he retired from Greensboro News & Record in 1992. He had a passion and love for golf all of his life, and played until his health started declining at 85 years young. He was a Carolina Tarheel basketball fan.
Manly is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Shirley; his children, Michael (Karen), Rick, Penny, and Paul; his three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and sister.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Donations may be made to the Carolina Field of Honor, 651 Willow Creek Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.