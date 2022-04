Marcelino De La Barrera Barrera



Burlington — Marcelino De La Barrera Barrera, 81, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. A funeral mass and viewing will be held on Sunday, January 2 at 11 a.m. at Nueva Esperanza en Cristo, 1131 Vaughn Rd. Interment will be held in Mexico. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 1, 2022.