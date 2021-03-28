Berry, Margaret Stone



June 7, 1924 - March 20, 2021



On Saturday, March 20, 2021 Margaret Stone Berry May, loving wife and mother of four children passed peacefully at the age of 96. She was born June 7, 1924 in Greensboro, NC to John and Ella (Andrews) Stone. She graduated from the Greensboro College for Women and in 1946 married her high school sweetheart John Berry, with whom she lived until his death in 2005. In 2015, while living in Heartfields Assisted Living in Easton, MD, Margaret made national news by marrying Frank May in a lavish ceremony complete with bridesmaids and groomsmen. Both husband and wife were in their 90's. They lived very happily together until Mr. May's death over a year later.



Margaret always had many interests and hobbies. She was both an accomplished golfer and tennis player, and she swam and waterskied. She was a skillful bridge player, playing in clubs that were highly selective about their members. She was always interested in landscaping, interior design, houses, and architecture. She was never happier than the countless hours she spent tending her magnificent flower garden. Her yard and living room could have been features in Better Homes and Gardens. Her passion was such that she even obtained a real estate license.



She was an excellent typist, and for years she worked as the executive secretary for the headmaster of Durham Academy, a prestigious local private school. But her role was bigger than that; he referred to her as his "vice principal" and his "advisor."



People with this many interests and accomplishments are oftentimes staid and dull. No one ever used these adjectives to describe Margaret. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a boisterous, memorable laugh that left no doubt it was coming from the heart. She was even able to match wits with her husband's rowdy (and sometimes vulgar) golfing buddies when they frequently stopped by for after-round cocktails.



Christianity for Margaret was more than a guidepost, it was a way of life. She usually attended church several times a week, and she always held leadership positions in the congregation. More importantly, Margaret's faith never wavered for one moment, and she lived it.



In Chapel Hill, NC, where she resided most of her married life, she was very active in many service groups and almost singlehandedly took care of her mother and mother-in-law in their later years. She was always paying visits to friends in the hospital.



As already described, Margaret was active enough for two lives and that is without mentioning her number one passion: her children. If you had the incredible blessing of being one of Margaret's kids, then you



always felt like the most important person in the world. Her children have described Margaret as a role model for their own parenting, and her advice was often sought. It was said that the reason she gave such wise counsel is that she was the world's best listener. Despite her immaculate landscaping she didn't hesitate to build a large, paved eyesore of a basketball court in the backyard for her sons. They were even allowed to mow the grass in the shape of golf holes and play plastic ball golf. She must have winced at every divot taken! But such were her priorities and her love.



Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, a grandson, and by her own younger son, Robert Berry MD. Mercifully, her dementia kept her from knowing about her son's passing. She is survived and sorely missed by her children Marki Davis, Ann Holladay, and Johnny Berry MD; as well as by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A private funeral service will be held next to her first husband's grave at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, NC at a date to be determined.



Frampton Funeral Services



Federalsburg, MD



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.