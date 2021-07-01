Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Alston Highfill Eckelmann
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Eckelmann, Margaret Alston Highfill

May 5, 1929 - June 28, 2021

Mrs. Margaret Alston Highfill Eckelmann, age 92, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born May 5, 1929 on Walker Ave. in Greensboro to the late Edgar Leonidas and Carrie Clark Alston. Margaret graduated from Greensboro High School in 1947 and from W.C.U.N.C. (Woman's College of the University of NC) in 1951. In 1950, she married Frederick Horton Highfill and started her family, raising four children. She was employed as a secretary at UNCG's Academic Advising, retiring in 1991. An active member of First Baptist Church Greensboro, she was a Shining Light Sunday School Class member and was active with First Baptist Missions' building church buildings. Margaret was an exceptionally avid tennis player all her life, playing as a member of Pinetop Tennis Club as well as a square dancer. She volunteered her time with Habitat for Humanity among other local causes. An enthusiastic traveler, she was very proud that during her life she was able to visit every continent, almost every country in the world, every U.S. state and the majority of National Parks and Monuments.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Horton Highfill in 1985 and second husband Gerhardt (Gary) Eckelmann in 2010, plus two brothers Edgar Jr. and David Alston.

She is survived by three daughters: Lynn H. Donovan (Dan), Carol H. Paschall (Bill), Dale H. Harwell (Joe) and son, Frederick Horton Highfill, Jr. (Beth), all of Greensboro; 10 grandchildren: Brett, Colton, and Alexandra Paschall; Bill, Joe, and Christin Harwell; Brantley, Keaton, Sawyer, and McKenzie Highfill; one sister Carolyn A. Russ of Greensboro; two stepchildren; Karen E. Proffitt (Alan) of Raleigh, Wayne Eckelmann of PA; three step-grandchildren, Joel Eckelmann, Robbie and Sarah Proffitt.

The family will celebrate Margaret's life at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church Greensboro and will receive friends immediately following the celebration at the church. Graveside service will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery at 3 p.m.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity or the charity of donor's choice.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service Elm St. Chapel is assisting the Highfill/Eckelmann family.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Greensboro
NC
Jul
3
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sincere condolences to your family, Margaret was an amazing person who lived an amazing life. I met Margaret and Gary on a trip to Australia nearly 20 years ago. Her warmth, friendship and dedication to helping others will always be remembered. We've gained a beautiful angel and she will look over her loved ones forever. Godspeed and thank you Margaret for the lovely memories. Pablo
Pablo Gomez
July 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of your families. Your mother had an adventurous life and wonderful caring children. I am so sorry for your loss.
Bonnie Cunningham-Wallace
Family
July 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to my friend Lynn. Your mother sounds very cool and I know you will miss her.
Kit Rodenbough
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results