Margaret "Donise" Fields
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pugh Funeral Home Randleman
600 S. Main St.
Randleman, NC
Fields, Margaret "Donise"

December 17, 1931 - June 27, 2021

Margaret Donise Bain Fields, age 89, of Pleasant Garden, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Fields was born December 17, 1931 the daughter of Theordore and Blanche Lowdermilk Bain. Donise was a native of Guilford County and a life long member of Friendly Avenue Church of Christ in Greensboro. She was owner and operator of Don's Tack Store for 20 years, and also formerly employed at Will's Bookstore as assistant manager for 10 years. Donise loved making crafts, crocheting and decoupage. The ladies from the church made several hats for the preemie babies in the community. She was also known for her golden star pound cake, Swiss steak, banana puddings and pies. In addition to her parents, Donise is preceded in death by her husband, James Norman Fields, brother, Jerry Bain, sisters, Emma Lou Cranford and Ann Toto.

She is survived by her children: Rebecca Blake of Pleasant Garden, David Fields and his wife Teresa of Randleman, and Deborah Powell and her husband Tom of Thomasville; grandchildren: Kayla Blake, Brandon Kinley (Jennifer), Justin Kinley (Kristie), Brian Fields (Brenda) and Christie Truitt (Thomas); 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Randolph Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 4538 US Hwy. 220 Bus. North, Asheboro with Pastor Luke Jackson and Pastor Kristen Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service.

The family would like to extend a "Special Thanks" to caregiver Deana Wolford for the love and care she provided for Donise.

Memorials may be made to Authoracare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.

Pugh Funeral Home

600 S. Main St., Randfleman, NC 27317
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Randolph Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum
4538 US Hwy. 220 Bus. North, Asheboro , NC
Pugh Funeral Home Randleman
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May you find comfort in the grace of God as you grieve for the loss of a loved one. Please accept our sincere sympathies and condolences.
Deborah & David Henry
Friend
July 2, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rocky and Mari
Other
June 30, 2021
Love, Rocky, Mari and Lucy
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. Take comfort in remembering & cherishing the memories you made.
Faye Reece Bolton
Family
June 29, 2021
Prayers for all the family
Darla Cranford Henson
Family
June 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Aleta Leonrd
Other
June 28, 2021
