Fields, Margaret "Donise"



December 17, 1931 - June 27, 2021



Margaret Donise Bain Fields, age 89, of Pleasant Garden, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home.



Mrs. Fields was born December 17, 1931 the daughter of Theordore and Blanche Lowdermilk Bain. Donise was a native of Guilford County and a life long member of Friendly Avenue Church of Christ in Greensboro. She was owner and operator of Don's Tack Store for 20 years, and also formerly employed at Will's Bookstore as assistant manager for 10 years. Donise loved making crafts, crocheting and decoupage. The ladies from the church made several hats for the preemie babies in the community. She was also known for her golden star pound cake, Swiss steak, banana puddings and pies. In addition to her parents, Donise is preceded in death by her husband, James Norman Fields, brother, Jerry Bain, sisters, Emma Lou Cranford and Ann Toto.



She is survived by her children: Rebecca Blake of Pleasant Garden, David Fields and his wife Teresa of Randleman, and Deborah Powell and her husband Tom of Thomasville; grandchildren: Kayla Blake, Brandon Kinley (Jennifer), Justin Kinley (Kristie), Brian Fields (Brenda) and Christie Truitt (Thomas); 17 great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Randolph Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 4538 US Hwy. 220 Bus. North, Asheboro with Pastor Luke Jackson and Pastor Kristen Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service.



The family would like to extend a "Special Thanks" to caregiver Deana Wolford for the love and care she provided for Donise.



Memorials may be made to Authoracare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.



Pugh Funeral Home



600 S. Main St., Randfleman, NC 27317



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 29, 2021.