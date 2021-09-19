Gerringer, Margaret "Mickey"
August 25, 1919 - September 14, 2021
Margaret "Mickey" Haigler Gerringer, 102, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on September 14, 2021, at Galloway Ridge in Ferrington, NC, where she had resided since 2005.
She is predeceased by her husband, Sidney Hilton Gerringer. Mickey is survived by their three daughters, Gail Schenck (Paul) of Richmond, VA; Diane Barry (Phil, deceased) of Greensboro, GA and Sidney Copeland (George) of Pittsboro, NC. Mickey is also survived by two grandchildren, Clarke Barry of Durham, NC; Hilton Barry (Carol) of Smyrna, GA and great-granddaughter Brecklyn Barry.
A proud alumnus of Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, she was secretary to two chancellors, Dr. Walter Clinton Jackson and Dr. Edward Kidder Graham. Always a competitor, Mickey played golf and tennis well into her 90's. Along with sports, gardening and needlecrafts, she was an avid fan of the Tar Heels men's basketball team.
There will be a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, September 24th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
or West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.