Dear Gail, Diane & Sidney, am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I have such fond memories of the times we were all together especially her sense lol f humor. My Mom & your Mom last saw each other at Uncle Dennis & Aunt Peggy´s 50th Anniversary party they really did enjoy that time! Love to all & may you find peace & comfort in God´s love.

Marylin Gerringer Nichols Family September 19, 2021