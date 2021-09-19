Menu
Margaret "Mickey" Gerringer
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Gerringer, Margaret "Mickey"

August 25, 1919 - September 14, 2021

Margaret "Mickey" Haigler Gerringer, 102, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on September 14, 2021, at Galloway Ridge in Ferrington, NC, where she had resided since 2005.

She is predeceased by her husband, Sidney Hilton Gerringer. Mickey is survived by their three daughters, Gail Schenck (Paul) of Richmond, VA; Diane Barry (Phil, deceased) of Greensboro, GA and Sidney Copeland (George) of Pittsboro, NC. Mickey is also survived by two grandchildren, Clarke Barry of Durham, NC; Hilton Barry (Carol) of Smyrna, GA and great-granddaughter Brecklyn Barry.

A proud alumnus of Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, she was secretary to two chancellors, Dr. Walter Clinton Jackson and Dr. Edward Kidder Graham. Always a competitor, Mickey played golf and tennis well into her 90's. Along with sports, gardening and needlecrafts, she was an avid fan of the Tar Heels men's basketball team.

There will be a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, September 24th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society or West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro NC.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com for the Gerringer family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Dear Gail, Diane & Sidney, am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I have such fond memories of the times we were all together especially her sense lol f humor. My Mom & your Mom last saw each other at Uncle Dennis & Aunt Peggy´s 50th Anniversary party they really did enjoy that time! Love to all & may you find peace & comfort in God´s love.
Marylin Gerringer Nichols
Family
September 19, 2021
