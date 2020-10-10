Webster, Margaret "Peggy" Minich Cardwell
January 16, 1930 - October 7, 2020
MADISON -- Margaret "Peggy" Minich Cardwell Webster, age 90, peacefully passed away at her home on October 7, 2020.
Peggy was born on January 16, 1930 in Maryville, PA to William and Victoria Minich. In 1942, her father bought a dime store in Madison, NC. Peggy soon met the love of her life, Chuck Cardwell, and they were married in 1950. Chuck passed away in 1970 and Peggy raised their two small children, Danny and Jane, lovingly and compassionately. In 1980, Peggy married Paul Ed Webster, who loved Peggy, Danny, and Jane with all of his heart. Paul Ed passed away with cancer in 2002.
As a school secretary at Lassiter and Dillard Primary, Mrs. Webster was always the smiling face that greeted staff, parents, and students. Her kind heart and words were felt by all that knew her. She was an active member, since 1950, of the Madison United Methodist Church. Her strong faith carried her through many trials and she was such an inspiration to all that knew her. She loved singing in the church choir where she served for 45 years. Peggy was also an avid bridge player and enjoyed her weekly bridge game with her friends. She rarely missed a chance to have breakfast at Hardees or lunch with her best friend, Mary Louise.
Peggy is survived by her children, Danny (Bonnie) Cardwell, of Reidsville, NC and Jane (Cliff) Lockhart of Madison, NC. Her grandchildren, Zach Lockhart of Madison, NC, Daniel (Brianna) Cardwell of Madison NC, Cory Lockhart of the home, and Savannah Lockhart of the home, as well as her great-grandson, Colton Lockhart, were the light of her life and she loved them with all of her heart. We are so grateful for three special friends, Joann Elmore, Cheryl Pegram, and Sylvia Evans that loved spending time with Peggy.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in homegoing by her brothers, Billy and Jimmy Minich, her husbands, Charles Cardwell and Paul Ed Webster, and her best friend, Mary Louise Cardwell.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, NC. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel at 2 pm. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.
Donations can be made in honor of Peggy Webster to the Barry L. Joyce Cancer Resource Center, 725 Ayersville Rd., Madison, NC 27025.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2020.