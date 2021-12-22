O'Connor, Margaret Mary
February 19, 1921 - December 19, 2021
Margaret Mary Damm O'Connor of Pennybyrn at Maryfield passed away at the age of 100 on December 19, 2021. Born February 19, 2021, her family moved to New Jersey when she was 5 years old, where she lived most of her life.
Certainly a member of the "Greatest Generation," Margaret epitomized the optimism and determination exhibited by so many born in the early 20th century who faced the terror of depressions, wars, and even a pandemic.
Margaret became the backbone of her family early on when she lost her father during "the Depression." She contributed to the survival of the family through the tough times by not only providing income, but doing whatever was required--repairing and painting, learning to drive, always pushing herself and the family forward.
She married the love of her life, Frank H. O' Connor, Jr., in 1943 in the midst of WW II and then watched him go off to war in Asia where he flew the extremely dangerous "Hump" in the Army Air Corps.
She learned she was pregnant soon after he departed and courageously went through pregnancy and raising a baby for 6 months alone before Frank's return in late 1945.
Margaret and Frank enjoyed a wonderful life together, raising 2 sons, traveling and enjoying family, especially in their summer home in the Catskill Mountains of New York state. Their marriage last 61 years until Frank passed away in 2003, also at Pennybyrn.
Margaret thrived for 21 years in her Pennybyrn cottage; she loved the flowers on her patio, her bird feeder and her ever-changing group of new friends. She enjoyed a party, a good joke, a glass of wine and her family. Margaret especially appreciated the care and friendship afforded by the staff and administration of Pennybyrn, but most especially the special friendship of the Sisters of the Poor, who were constant companions in her last year.
In addition to her parents Sarah and Charles Damm and husband Frank, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister Jane Welter and granddaughter Christine O'Connor DesVergers.
Surviving are her two sons, Dennis and Kevin (Madeline) O'Connor of Greensboro. Grandchildren are Sean and wife Emily of Summerfield, NC, Colleen Terry and husband, Paul of Greensboro, NC and Matt DesVergers of Raleigh, NC; six great-grandchildren, Will and Connor DesVergers of Raleigh, NC, Mason, Taylor Ann and Hayes O'Connor of Summerfield, NC, and Maggie Terry of Greensboro, NC.
A memorial Mass will be offered at St. Pius X Catholic Church on North Elm St., Greensboro, NC at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 27.
Donations in Margaret's honor may be made in lieu of flowers to the Pennybyrn Resident Care Fund, 109 Penny Rd., High Point, NC 27260.
