Pierce, Margaret Scott 'Peggy'
September 18, 1929 - September 24, 2020
Margaret Alice Scott ("Peggy") Pierce, 91, passed away on Thursday evening, September 24, at Countryside Village in Stokesdale, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 3 at Forbis & Dick in Stokesdale. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Peggy was born September 18, 1929, in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she lived for 50 years, marrying a dashing fighter pilot and dance instructor (Marshall) and raising two sons (Marshall III and Tom). They moved to Hemet, CA, where they retired and lived for 30 years before moving to Stokesdale ten years ago. Peggy was known for her unfiltered wit, her authentic grace, and her indomitable spirit. She met every circumstance with a rare blend of disarming humor and fierce resolve.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lila Mae Chapman and Fredrick I. Scott, her brother, Jimmy Scott, and by her husband of 62 years, Marshall C. Pierce, Jr.
Surviving are her brother, Fred Scott, Jr., two sons, Marshall C. Pierce III (Shana) and Thomas Pierce (Jonita), six grandchildren, Ryan, Alex (Tessa), Seth (Ashley), Drew (Kristen), Zack (Susanna), and Bridet (Jacob), two step-grandchildren, Emma Scott (Chris) and Sam, and five great-grandchildren, Lydia, Levi, Natalie, Christopher, and Jaclyn.
Donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Smokies.
