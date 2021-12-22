Shelton, Margaret Priddy
July 1, 1925 - December 21, 2021
Margaret Priddy Shelton, 96, of Pepper Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at New Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Lawson, Rev. Mike Chrismon and Rev. Carl Shelton officiating. The burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of her daughter (on Pepper Road).
Mrs. Margaret was born in Rockingham County to the late Joseph and Vivian Shelton Priddy. She retired from MacField Textiles in Reidsville with over 18 years of service. She was a longtime and faithful member of New Heights Baptist Church. For many years, Mrs. Margaret sent cards to people who were hurting, grieving, needing prayer support, or simply sending a friendly hello message. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was affectionately known by many in the church as "Mom." Mrs. Margaret also participated in the prayer shawl ministry for several years. EVERY Sunday School member received a special Christmas gift year after year that she hand-crafted with love. She was always looking for ways to bless and serve others until her health declined. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Ernest Shelton; son Michael Shelton; sister Rosie Mabe; brother, Clinton Priddy; stepsisters Polly, Frances, and Debra; stepbrother Ronald.
She is survived by her children Roger Shelton and wife Barbara and Lisa Shelton Chrismon and husband Mike; grandchildren Jamie Chrismon, Isaac Chrismon, Grace Chrismon and Katie Shelton Cummings and husband Andrew; her first great-grandchild is expected in March, 2022; sister Pauline Priddy Somers and husband Roy; stepbrother Ralph Sharpe and wife Karen; sisters-in-law Millie Sharpe, Ila McKee, and Alice Goins; brother-in-law Ralph Shelton and wife Shirley; and a large extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Heights Baptist Church, 2796 NC Hwy. 14, Reidsville, NC 27320.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.