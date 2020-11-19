Ratlff-Yates, Margaret Shepherd
1936 - 2020
Margaret S. Ratliff-Yates, 84, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital, November 17, 2020.
Margaret was born in Wilkes County, one of seven children to the late Everett and Mattee Wingler Shepherd. Hard work and independence were traits she possessed from a young age and at 14 years old, Margaret ventured to Greensboro and supported herself by caring for young children. She was preceded in death by husbands William R. Ratliff (1987) and Talmadge Yates (2018). For approximately 20 years, she was a dedicated employee at Vick's (Proctor and Gamble), where she was well thought of and respected for her strong work ethic. Margaret kept a meticulously neat home and was happiest cooking wonderful meals for her family. She cherished her four daughters and was an indulgent grandmother who adored her grandchildren. Margaret loved vanilla milkshakes and cheered for the Tarheels.
Surviving are her daughters, Sharon (Gary) Williams of Oak Ridge, Kathy (Don) Purgason, Patricia Ratliff, both of Brown Summit, and Cynthia Ratliff; grandchildren, Christy Mardis, Steven Mardis, Jonathan (Christie) Brande, Jonathan Purgason and Jenna Williams; great-granddaughter, Ava Watson; siblings, Ann Benge, James Shepherd and Steve Shepherd; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands Margaret is preceded in death the three siblings and grandson, David Purgason (2010).
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.