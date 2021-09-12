Dunlap, Margie
June 16, 1931 - September 9, 2021
Margie Garner Dunlap passed away peacefully from this world into the loving arms of Our Lord, Sept. 3, 2021. Born June 16, 1931 in High Point she is a daughter of the late S. Jerome and Vera Kersey Garner. She graduated from Jamestown High School with honors and perfect attendance, then Bryce Commercial College. After a short stint in real estate Margie went to work for Duke Power as an executive secretary for the next 32 years.
She and Clyde made a home in Greensboro with their son, Mike until they retired and moved back to High Point in 2000. Margie and Lefty traveled, took dance lessons, and visited with friends and family as often as possible including many trips to Florida to see their grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband Clyde R (Lefty) Dunlap, sister Helen Tedder, and nephew Randy Briley.
Margie is survived by her son Michael Ray, his wife Kelli, grandson Ethan, granddaughter Jordan, sisters Carol Garner Briley, and Barbara Garner Mikels, many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends. Margie was a gentle, kind and generous woman to all that knew her
A graveside service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021at Guilford Memorial Park.
The family request that donations be made in her memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 205 Regency Executive Park Drive, Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28217
