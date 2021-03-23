Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
Margie Coble Horney
Greensboro — Margie Coble Horney, 94, died Saturday, March 20, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2021.
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro, NC
sorry to hear about "miss margie" I worked for the family many years and have lots of memories of our time together.
clyde beal
March 24, 2021
Margie and her sister were a real inspiration to us and lots of other people. They showed what family really should be. Margie will be missed by so many people, she was a gentle, caring lady. We pray God´s loving grace will be with her family and all her knew her!
Willie And Len Holder
March 24, 2021
Margie will always be remembered as a kind gentle lady. Loved her !