Maria Carmen Martinez Ordonez



King — Maria Carmen Martinez Ordonez, 71, died Monday, March 28, 2022. A viewing is planned for family and close friends on Wed., April 6 at her home in Mexico. Interment will be held on Thurs., April 7 in her hometown. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.