Bates Ortiz, Maria Providencia
March 27, 1928 - December 3, 2020
Maria Providencia Bates Ortiz, 92, of Greensboro, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, 10:00 p.m., at the Hospice Home at High Point following the farewell from her son and grandchildren.
Born March 27, 1928, in Vieques, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ortíz Valencia and the late Rafaela Burgos Cruz. She was raised by her aunt, Lisa Lexach Pinentel. Maria was a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years and retired after 70 years as a professional seamstress. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Maria died in joyous and loving service to her church, family, friends, and community.
Her beloved family included her 5 siblings, Andrés Ortíz Burgos, Lucy Ortíz, Genaro Ortíz Encarnación, Aurora Herrera Lexach de Santana, Nieves Rivera Burgos de Alejandro, four children; José Angel Merced Ortíz, George Lucas González Ortíz, Maria Providencia González, and David Barnes (adopted son), five grandchildren; Maria Ivette Merced, José A. Merced Jr., Andrés G. Merced, Shelly Vause, Jennifer Vause, sixteen great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren, twenty nieces/nephews, 60+ great nieces/nephews, 70+ cousins, two pet-children (Princess & Precious), St. Pius X Catholic Church, and countless friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her retired military husband, Barry Francis Bates, her daughter Maria Providencia González and her grandson José A. Merced Jr. She will be buried next to her husband at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, in Orange Park, Florida.
A Mass of Remembrance will be held on the Wright Funerals - Cremations Facebook Page via Facebook Live on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 2:00 PM. If you do not have a Facebook account, you may view the mass at the following web address www.facebook.com/wrightfuneral/
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com
and if you don't have computer access, they may be mailed to George Lucas González, P.O. Box 39013, Greensboro, NC 27438
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maria Providencia Bates Ortiz, please visit our floral store. Flowers may also be sent to her burial site by Dec. 18, 2020, to Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, Florida 32073
To donate to one of her causes instead of sending flowers, you may make a donation to; Veterans of Foreign Wars at vfw.org
, The Humane Society at hspiedmont.org
, Hospice at hospiceofthepiedmont.org
.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.