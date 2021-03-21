To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Miss Marian was a part of my daughter´s life since the day she was born... Miss Marian saw my little Cassi in the hospital and she had recently lost her own mother who shared my daughters name.... My daughter grew up with another very special grandmother in her life and we are forever thankful for her love. We will miss her!!!
Lori Hudson
Friend
July 13, 2021
Marian and I were in the same Sunday School Class. I always enjoyed her smiling face and upbeat attitude. Glad she was part of my life.
Margaret Weikel
March 22, 2021
Marian was very special. She was my oldest cousin and was always very sweet and caring. May she Rest In Peace.
Suzanne Corbin
March 22, 2021
In loving memory of a precious Christian friend, I offer deepest sympathy to all who love Marian!
Psalm 116:15
Peggy Rice
March 22, 2021
I will miss one of the finest ladies I have ever known
CARL RAY HALL
March 21, 2021
So sad to have lost a good friend and neighbor. She will be missed and I have cherished memories of good times spent with Bill and Marion
Peggy Griffin
March 21, 2021
I will miss her sense of humor and sharing our love of music.