Marie passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 8, 2022. She was previously employed as a cashier for Red Lobster and J&S Cafeteria.
She is survived by three children, daughters Lynn Greenman Bailey, Heather Brande, son Jeff Greenman (Penny); 6 grandchildren, Brian Bailey (Jamie), Gaston Bailey (Morgan Adams), Tyler Greenman, Julia Tucker (Brad), Sarah Savvas (Jay Tucker), Harry Savvas (Rachel); preceded in death by grandson Marcus Savvas; and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Glen Byerly (Fern) and Sandy Byerly (Clara); preceded in death by sister Verma Byerly and brother Bill Byerly (Ruth). A celebration of life Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 7702 Thomas Rd., Stokesdale, NC 27357. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of Rockingham County.
Regional Memorial Cremations
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
Sponsored by Regional Memorial Cremations & Funeral Services.
5 Entries
I'm sorry that you lost your mom. I remember her from back in the 80's & 90's. She was a really nice lady.
Joan Adams
Friend
January 18, 2022
Thank you for all the kind words and memories of our mother we are very fortunate to have a mother her touch so many lives.
Lynn Greenman Bailey
Family
January 15, 2022
Heather, Lynn, & Jeff,
Saddened to learn of your mother´s passing. She was a kind and loving person and loved each of you. Prayers for strength and comfort during this time.
Becky Tolbert
January 13, 2022
To the Family of Marie. I am so sorry for you loss and will continue to pray for you during this very difficult time. I worked with Marie in the
1970 ´s at the original Red Lobster on Church St. in Greensboro. What a great person to be around. I started there as a young bus boy and I always enjoyed being around her. I always appreciated our conversations during work. She certainly knew how to treat customers and other employees. Obviously she had a positive impact in my life if I can still remember her now for 50+ years I guess it is that infectious smile that I remember that shows in her photo. It´s almost as if she never changed. Please stay safe.
Rick Cross
January 12, 2022
Lynn and family. I was so sad to hear of Marie's passing. I have such fond memories from our childhood of your Mother and you guys. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with each of you at this difficult time. Let me know if there is anything we can do for you.
Sending much Love
Mary and family