To the Family of Marie. I am so sorry for you loss and will continue to pray for you during this very difficult time. I worked with Marie in the 1970 ´s at the original Red Lobster on Church St. in Greensboro. What a great person to be around. I started there as a young bus boy and I always enjoyed being around her. I always appreciated our conversations during work. She certainly knew how to treat customers and other employees. Obviously she had a positive impact in my life if I can still remember her now for 50+ years I guess it is that infectious smile that I remember that shows in her photo. It´s almost as if she never changed. Please stay safe.

Rick Cross January 12, 2022