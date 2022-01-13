Brande, Marie



November 13, 1943 - January 8, 2022



Marie passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 8, 2022. She was previously employed as a cashier for Red Lobster and J&S Cafeteria.



She is survived by three children, daughters Lynn Greenman Bailey, Heather Brande, son Jeff Greenman (Penny); 6 grandchildren, Brian Bailey (Jamie), Gaston Bailey (Morgan Adams), Tyler Greenman, Julia Tucker (Brad), Sarah Savvas (Jay Tucker), Harry Savvas (Rachel); preceded in death by grandson Marcus Savvas; and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Glen Byerly (Fern) and Sandy Byerly (Clara); preceded in death by sister Verma Byerly and brother Bill Byerly (Ruth). A celebration of life Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 7702 Thomas Rd., Stokesdale, NC 27357. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of Rockingham County.



Regional Memorial Cremations



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.