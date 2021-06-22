Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie Tate Milling
FUNERAL HOME
Kimes Funeral Service
102 S Kirkman St
Liberty, NC
Marie Tate Milling

Kernersville — Marie Tate Milling, 93, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Skenes Chapel Holiness Church, Martin Luther King Dr., Greensboro. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Skenes Chapel Holiness Church
Martin Luther King Dr., Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Kimes Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kimes Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
May God bless Bishop and Mother Tate thinking and praying for you and family!
Christine Davis
Family
June 23, 2021
May God blessed Bishop and Mother Tate and give them some rest
Booker Hamilton
Friend
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family to continue to look up in this time of sadness. May the Lord provide you with the needed comfort to face the days ahead without your loved one. Our prayers are with you as you go through. Faith Tabernacle P H Church 1852 Merritt Dr Greensboro NC 27407
Pastor Elder Hazel Shaw
Family
June 22, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person Marie Milling. We will love and miss always. May God Bless Bishop & Mother Tate your labor is not in vain.
Trina Pelzer
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results