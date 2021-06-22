Kernersville — Marie Tate Milling, 93, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Skenes Chapel Holiness Church, Martin Luther King Dr., Greensboro. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 22, 2021.
May God bless Bishop and Mother Tate thinking and praying for you and family!
Christine Davis
Family
June 23, 2021
May God blessed Bishop and Mother Tate and give them some rest
Booker Hamilton
Friend
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family to continue to look up in this time of sadness. May the Lord provide you with the needed comfort to face the days ahead without your
loved one. Our prayers are with you as you go through. Faith Tabernacle P H Church 1852 Merritt Dr
Greensboro NC 27407
Pastor Elder Hazel Shaw
Family
June 22, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person Marie Milling. We will love and miss always. May God Bless Bishop & Mother Tate your labor is not in vain.