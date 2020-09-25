Andrews, Marie Venable
December 10, 1932 - September 23, 2020
Marie Venable Andrews, 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Clemmie Venable, son; Arnold Steven Andrews, sisters; Pat DeNormand, Margaret Talbot and brother, Joseph Venable.
She was born at Duke University Hospital. She loved to paint oil portraits where she learned this skill at Martin Studio's in Greensboro, NC. She also like working with flowers in her garden. Mrs. Andrews loved to dance, and this is where met she met her husband, the love of her life of 68 years. She also loved spending time at their beach house in Myrtle Beach, SC. When you saw her, she was compassionate, eloquent, and always had a lovely smile about her, as well as a wonderful sense of humor. She began her career at Western Electric and retired from AT&T as an executive assistant.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold Andrews of the home, son; Michael Andrews of Greensboro, daughter; Jackie Andrews of Greensboro. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. A visitation will be held, Friday. September 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Forbis & Dick, Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Andrews family.Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.