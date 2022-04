Marietta Waddell



Greensboro — Marietta Waddell, 60, died Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 19 at 12 p.m. at Callands Funeral Home; visitation 30 minutes prior to service. On Thursday, March 18, public viewing from 1 to 7 p.m. at Callands Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2021.