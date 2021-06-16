Menu
Marilyn Virginia Jackman Freeman
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Mocksville
635 Wilkesboro St.
Mocksville, NC
Freeman, Marilyn Virginia Jackman

September 19, 1943 - June 14, 2021

MOCKSVILLE – Marilyn Virginia Jackman Freeman, 77, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.

She was born on September 19, 1943, in Loudon County, TN to the late John Freeman and Mary Elisabeth Allen Jackson. Mrs. Freeman was a paralegal at Ward Black Law in Greensboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Roberta Elizabeth Freeman and Leigh Anne McLelland.

Survivors include her husband, Hubert Earl Freeman, Sr.; brothers, Don Jackman and John Jackson; grandchildren, Shane Freeman, Jr., Brittany Chapman, Jonathan Freeman, Sierra Ashworth, and Raine Rumple; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Lambert Funeral Home Chapel, Mocksville.

To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Mrs. Freeman, there will be a live webcast of her service on the Lambert Funeral Home website as well as by visiting the following https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/55658.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com.

Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation

635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Mocksville
635 Wilkesboro St., Mocksville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I have some great memories of Marilyn--my family moved to Loudon in December 1957 and I was in my senior year of high school when we met. Still remember what a wonderful time I had spending the night at her home and their horse. Marilyn was a beautiful person inside and out which I'm sure never changed over the years. Prayers that she had a wonderful life since we lost touch so many years ago. We lived in NC in 1985-86 and visited Mocksville several times with a good friend we met doing genealogy.
Kathryn Tutterrow
Friend
June 16, 2021
Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel. I had the pleasure to work with Marilyn years ago. There could be no better friend. She loved her family and we talked of the heartbreak she felt at the loss of her girls. There is joy as she is again reunited with her loved ones. She will be greatly missed.
Elaine Gentry
Friend
June 16, 2021
