Freeman, Marilyn Virginia Jackman
September 19, 1943 - June 14, 2021
MOCKSVILLE – Marilyn Virginia Jackman Freeman, 77, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.
She was born on September 19, 1943, in Loudon County, TN to the late John Freeman and Mary Elisabeth Allen Jackson. Mrs. Freeman was a paralegal at Ward Black Law in Greensboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Roberta Elizabeth Freeman and Leigh Anne McLelland.
Survivors include her husband, Hubert Earl Freeman, Sr.; brothers, Don Jackman and John Jackson; grandchildren, Shane Freeman, Jr., Brittany Chapman, Jonathan Freeman, Sierra Ashworth, and Raine Rumple; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Lambert Funeral Home Chapel, Mocksville.
To provide the community an opportunity to celebrate the life of Mrs. Freeman, there will be a live webcast of her service on the Lambert Funeral Home website as well as by visiting the following https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/55658
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
.
Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation
635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville, NC 27028
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.