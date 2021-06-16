May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I have some great memories of Marilyn--my family moved to Loudon in December 1957 and I was in my senior year of high school when we met. Still remember what a wonderful time I had spending the night at her home and their horse. Marilyn was a beautiful person inside and out which I'm sure never changed over the years. Prayers that she had a wonderful life since we lost touch so many years ago. We lived in NC in 1985-86 and visited Mocksville several times with a good friend we met doing genealogy.



Kathryn Tutterrow Friend June 16, 2021