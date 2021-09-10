Lowe, Marilyn Taylor
Marilyn Taylor Lowe, age 96, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Marilyn Lowe was born February 8, 1925 in Danville, VA to the late Charlie and Carrie Taylor and on December 10, 1944 she married Daniel R. Lowe. Mrs. Lowe was a licensed nurse and worked for Southeastern Eye Center. Marilyn was a faithful member of Lawndale Baptist Church and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved birds, reading, and cooking. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her granddaughter Carrie Rockwood and her husband Matthew, and great-grandchildren Taylor Rockwood, Sydney Rockwood, Georgia Marion, and Kristine Haley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Daniel R. Lowe, daughter Linda Lowe Marion, 7 sisters and 3 brothers.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2021.