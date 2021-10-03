Murphy, Marilyn Jenelle Sharpe
September 17, 1939 - September 30, 2021
Marilyn Jenelle Sharpe Murphy, 82, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at UNC-Rockingham Hospital.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Earnest Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Flatrock United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday night, October 4 at Ray Funeral Home from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
A Rockingham County native, Marilyn was born on September 17, 1939 to the late Robert and Vera Sharpe. She was a sweet and feisty woman that loved to joke around and teased everyone. She loved spending time with her family. She always enjoyed singing with her mother and sister after Sunday dinners. She also loved game shows and watching wrestling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ora Satterfield; and her brother, Alton Sharpe.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Murphy, Sr. of the home; her children, Rex Murphy (Patricia) of Wentworth, Kenneth "Duane" Murphy of Madison, Michael Murphy of Madison, Wallace Murphy, Jr. of Franklinville, Wendy Dunnavant (John) of Madison, and Jenelle Winfree of Florida; her grandchildren, Christopher Murphy, Patrick Murphy, Rexanna Murphy, Ariel Burke, and Justin Winfree; and four great-grandchildren.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.