Chamberlain, Marion S.
Marion Smith Chamberlain was born on May 6, 1927 and passed away on August 29, 2021. She is survived by brothers, James N. Smith and Robert Hall; and sister, Joanne Gray. She is survived by three children; sons James (Jimbo) L. Chamberlain Jr. (Shawn), Robert (Bobby) D. Chamberlain (Melody), and daughter Carol Desmarais (Ronnie). Survivors also include twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by husband, James L. Chamberlain, and son, William (Bill) W. Chamberlain.
Marion was born in Statesville NC, and spent most of her adult life in Greensboro, NC. She was a graduate of Greensboro College and served as the organist and choir director of College Place United Methodist Church for over 32 years. Marion enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, painting, tennis, and traveling. As an active church member she participated in church circles and Bible studies, even delivering Meals on Wheels for several years. She also loved walking with neighborhood friends and shared many a Friday night playing bridge with them. Marion especially enjoyed celebrating events and holidays with family and friends. She always asked, "When is the next party?"
A memorial service will be held for Marion on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of College Place United Methodist Church at 509 Tate Street, Greensboro. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the sanctuary. Masks will be required and provided. The family will have a private graveside service that will take place in Statesville, NC on Saturday, September 18th.
Memorial contributions may be made to the College Place UMC Organ Fund or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.