Collins, Marion "Peaches"
Marion "Peaches" Collins, 57, died on October 5, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at Brown's Chapel on Sunday, October 11.
She is survived by her children, Ebony Collins, Crystal Collins-Shaw and Bryant Collins; one brother, Naeem Carter; an adoptive grandmother, Dr. Ruth Hayes; foster siblings, Odessa B. Long, Shelia B. Sandifer, Arelia B. Laster, Pamela B. Terry and James O. Barksdale III, 2 grandchildren and numerous cousins and special friends.
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 9, 2020.