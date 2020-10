Collins, Marion "Peaches"Marion "Peaches" Collins, 57, died on October 5, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at Brown's Chapel on Sunday, October 11.She is survived by her children, Ebony Collins, Crystal Collins-Shaw and Bryant Collins; one brother, Naeem Carter; an adoptive grandmother, Dr. Ruth Hayes; foster siblings, Odessa B. Long, Shelia B. Sandifer, Arelia B. Laster, Pamela B. Terry and James O. Barksdale III, 2 grandchildren and numerous cousins and special friends.Online condolences can be sent to PerryJBrownFuneralhome.com Perry J. Brown909 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401