Williamson, Marion Inez Blackwell



Yanceyville, NC – Mrs. Marion Inez Blackwell Williamson passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.



A viewing will be Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. (Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required).



Funeral Services for Mrs. Marion Inez Blackwell Williamson will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 12:00 O'clock at New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church Parking Lot.



( The service will be livestreamed.)



Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 19, 2020.