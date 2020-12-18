Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Sue Oakley Grogan
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
Grogan, Marjorie Sue Oakley

December 30, 1939 - December 16, 2020

MADISON – Marjorie Sue Oakley Grogan, 80, of Madison, went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be conducted by the Reverend Boyd Joyce at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Sandy Ridge. A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled for a later date.

Born December 30, 1939 in Stokes County, she was the daughter of Harry Foil and Ersie Moorefield Oakley. Raised in the Sandy Ridge area of Stokes County, Marjorie, her parents, and sisters were surrounded by extended family and friends often working in the beautiful farms and fields of the nearby area. After school, she attended Appalachian State University, a bond happily shared with her youngest son, Jayson.

Marjorie served in the Rockingham County school system for thirty-plus years as a teacher's assistant, primarily at Elliot Duncan Elementary and Dillard Primary. She thoroughly enjoyed working with the children and her colleagues. She was well known for reading to the children and was known throughout her community as "Mrs. Grogan." She also was a thirty-plus year member of Delta United Methodist Church in Sandy Ridge where she faithfully and happily served Jesus in a variety of ways including Sunday school teacher and choir member. Her church family was of the utmost importance and provided tons of love, support, friendship, and fellowship throughout the years. Marjorie often instructed other to "love each other well," words we should all live by.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Jones; son, Scott Davis Grogan and husband, Ted Davis Grogan.

Survivors include her son, Jayson Oakley Grogan and wife, Tracy; sister, Dorothy Shaffer; niece, Beverly Snow; sister-in-law, Ruth Cardwell; sister and brother-in-law, Willodae and Steve Smith, and sister and brother-in-law, Frankie and Peggy Grogan. Additionally, survivors include numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grand nephews she dearly loved.

Memorials can be made to Delta United Methodist Church, 5993 NC Hwy 704 E., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel

1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Sandy Ridge, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Justina Griffin
December 19, 2020
Justina Griffin
December 19, 2020
I worked with Marge at Elliott Duncan. I thought the world of her. She was a dear sweet person. My prayers are with you and your family Jayson.
Cindy Martin
December 19, 2020
Condolences to Jayson and the entire family. May you have peace and comfort during this difficult time. Prayers to the family.
Beverly Proctor
December 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Marjorie's family and friends. I loved the time we spent at Appalachian and the talks we've had over the years. My heart breaks to know she has left us.
Margaret Jo Harpe Brock
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results