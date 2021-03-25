Marjorie Lee Roberts
Eden — Marjorie Lee Roberts passed away on Saturday evening, March 20, 2021, at Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
She will lie in repose from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home in Eden on Friday, March 26, for anyone wishing to come by and pay their respects. A private family graveside service at Roberts Family Cemetery will be held on Saturday and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
The oldest daughter of William Garner and Anne Price Roberts, she was born on January 15, 1927, in Rockingham County. She lived in the Eden (Leaksville) area until four years ago, when she moved to Greensboro.
After graduating from Leaksville High School in 1943, she completed the one-year business course at Woman's College of the University of North Carolina. She began her career in banking in 1944 with Leaksville Bank and Trust Company that merged and changed names several times and had become Bank of America when Marjorie retired in 1992. Through the more than forty-seven years, she remained a valued employee serving in various capacities, including customer service and branch manager.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Roberts Benton. She is survived by her sister, Faye Roberts, of Greensboro; her brother, William G. Roberts, Jr., and his wife, Betty, of Burlington; her nieces, Laura (Michael) Steen, of Greensboro and Beth Roberts, of Thomasville; her nephews, Michael Roberts, of Burlington, Edward (Joan) Benton, of Greenville, SC, and Greg (Tamara) Benton, of Sherrills Ford; two great-nephews; one great-niece, and one great-great-niece.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cooperative Christian Ministries, 712 McConnell Avenue, Eden, NC 27288.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.