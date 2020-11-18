Terrell, Marjorie
January 14, 1925 - November 11, 2020
Mrs. Marjorie Dunham Terrell, 95, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare in Pittsboro, NC. She was born in Bladen County on January 14, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles Norman and Sudie McCulloch Dunham.
The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, James M. Terrell III and his wife, Carol, of Chapel Hill; two sisters, Ann D. Donnell of Greensboro, and Norma D. Finch of Columbia, SC; and three grandchildren, Cameron James, Carter William and Gabrielle Maria Elizabeth Terrell, all of Chapel Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband James M. Terrell, Jr. in 2008. Also preceding her in death were infant sisters Frances and Josephine, brother William David and sisters Jane D. Cocklereece and Doris D. Hockett.
Marjorie graduated from White Oak High School in Bladen County and McClung's Business College in Greensboro. She worked in the Greensboro office of the Internal Revenue Service for 28 years. After retiring, Marjorie enjoyed playing tennis and bridge for as long as she was able. Mrs. Terrell was a member of Westover Church and a graduate of the first five-year Bible Study Fellowship course held in Greensboro. She was a resident of Friends Homes Greensboro prior to moving to Chapel Hill. Marjorie was a devoted follower of Christ, and a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. We will miss her gentle and caring nature, her guidance and wisdom and the knowledge that we were constantly in her prayers.
One of Marjorie's favorite charities was World Vision, an organization showing Jesus' love by helping the poor and sick throughout the world, especially in Africa, where disease and famine have left many orphans. She sponsored a young boy, Emmanuel, and his family in Zambia for several years.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to World Vision, UNC Hospice or the donor's personal choice of charity. Memorials can be made to World Vision by check at P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 or to UNC Hospice by check at Medical Foundation of NC 123 West Franklin St., Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. We encourage you to send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
