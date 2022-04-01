Riggins, Marjory Milgrim



1936 - 2022



Marjory "Margie" June Riggins, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her residence.



Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Eastern Gate Assembly of God with the memorial service following at 12 p.m. with Mark Riggins officiating. Burial will follow at Gilmore Memorial Park.



Margie was born on June 11, 1936, in Wythe County, Virginia to the late Benjamin and Trudy Milgrim. Margie served the Lord as a pastor's wife to her late husband, Reverend Fred Draper Riggins, Jr. She was a wonderful wife, and most importantly, she and her husband loved God and people. They were each other's one-and-only. She also served the Lord as a loving mother to her children and set a Godly example for them to follow.



Along with her parents and husband, Margie was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Riggins Peltier, grandson, Samuel D. Riggins, and siblings, Gertrude Repass, Violet Romanosky, Leonard Milgrim, Rush Milgrim, Alice King, and Christine M. Fischetti.



Margie is survived by her daughter, Nora, son, Mark (Cindy), brother, Elwood Milgrim (Rose), grandchildren: Jynnifer Smith (Michael), Stephen Loflin II, Stacey Ezell (Brian), Joshua Woolard, John M. Riggins (Hannah), and Jason Peltier, great-grandchildren: Hope Loflin, Amilliana Scott, Rashaun Loflin, Hero Loflin, Matthew Ezell, Lauren Ezell, Blake Woolard, Eva Peltier, and Nova Riggins.



Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Gate Assembly of God, P.O. Box 7763, Greensboro, North Carolina 27417.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 1, 2022.