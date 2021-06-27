Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Everett Guard II
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Guard, II, Mark Everett

September 17, 1986 - June 20, 2021

Mark Everett Guard II, born in Greensboro, NC on September 17, 1986, passed away in Austin, Texas on June 20, 2021, at the age of 34 years old.

Mark was a graduate of Grimsley High School, served in the U.S. Army, and had a black belt in karate. Mark loved the beach, hiking, camping, fishing, extreme biking, skateboarding, McDonald's quarter pounders with cheese, video games, and his cars - especially his BMW X3. Mark was a lover of all animals, and loved his mom's cooking - especially her pasta and lentils.

Mark is survived by his mother, Carolyn Haines Churchill; father, Mark Everett Guard; step dad, David Churchill; step mom, Judy Hunsucker Guard; grandmothers, Margie Haines and Jackie Guard; brothers, David Churchill, Jr., Matthew Guard, and Vincent Martin; sisters, Victoria (Tori) Churchill, Alexandra (Ally) Churchill, and Rachael Bubnov. Mark also has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced as soon as they are available.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Guilford Chapel, Greensboro, NC is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.