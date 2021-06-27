Guard, II, Mark Everett
September 17, 1986 - June 20, 2021
Mark Everett Guard II, born in Greensboro, NC on September 17, 1986, passed away in Austin, Texas on June 20, 2021, at the age of 34 years old.
Mark was a graduate of Grimsley High School, served in the U.S. Army, and had a black belt in karate. Mark loved the beach, hiking, camping, fishing, extreme biking, skateboarding, McDonald's quarter pounders with cheese, video games, and his cars - especially his BMW X3. Mark was a lover of all animals, and loved his mom's cooking - especially her pasta and lentils.
Mark is survived by his mother, Carolyn Haines Churchill; father, Mark Everett Guard; step dad, David Churchill; step mom, Judy Hunsucker Guard; grandmothers, Margie Haines and Jackie Guard; brothers, David Churchill, Jr., Matthew Guard, and Vincent Martin; sisters, Victoria (Tori) Churchill, Alexandra (Ally) Churchill, and Rachael Bubnov. Mark also has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Plans for a memorial service will be announced as soon as they are available.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, Guilford Chapel, Greensboro, NC is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.