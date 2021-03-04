Menu
Mark "Big Show" Kennedy
1962 - 2021
Kennedy, Mark "Big Show"

March 16, 1962 - March 2, 2021

SOPHIA – Mark "Big Show" Wesley Kennedy, 58, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.

He was born March 16, 1962 in High Point and was the son of J.W. Kennedy and the late Margaret White Kennedy. He attended Trinity High School and worked with Thomas Built Bus for 41 years. Big Show was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Likewise, he enjoyed time with his "family" at the Barn. He was full of life and a constant jokester. He enjoyed going to the beach and was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Tar Heel fan.

Mark is survived by his wife, Angela Hedgecock Kennedy, whom he married on September 19, 2015; children, Chasity Marie Smith (Christopher) and Katie Kennedy (Daniel Graybeal), both of Trinity, and Mark Kennedy, Jr. (Morgan) of Greensboro; step-daughter, Emily Osborne of the home; three grandchildren, Hayden Christopher Smith, Haven Elizabeth Smith and Madison Leigh Graybeal; his beloved dog, Abby; his father, J.W. Kennedy of Archdale; two sisters, Tammy Sykes (Mike) of Archdale and Sarah Farrell (Kevin) of Snow Camp; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service celebrating Big Show's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Harold Bumby officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Memorial Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family online on Big Show's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231; or the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Calling hours
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lindsey Kennedy and Brona Lohr
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I grew up going to church with Mark and his family as I was growing up he was a good guy. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during thus difficult time.
Kim McNabb Wilburn
March 4, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results