Puckett, Mark Andrew
October 24, 1995 - March 9, 2021
MADISON – Mark Andrew Puckett, 25, left this world on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to start his most exciting adventure yet. Mark was the proud CEO of Puckett's Landscaping. He was born in Guilford County but there was no doubt he was a Rockingham County kid. He lived his life with the greatest sense of purpose and a quest for adventure. His loving legacy will continue as an organ donor.
Left to cherish him are his parents, Tim and Anne Puckett; his brothers, John and Ryan Puckett and wife, Julie Puckett; the love of his life, Susan Hill, and "his girls," Blair Jenna Hill and Karson Hill; his papa Roy Puckett; nieces, Emily Puckett, Emma Puckett and Hayley Brown; and his special canine soulmate, Coco. His memory is cherished by so many other aunts and uncles (great and otherwise), cousins and friends who are family. He will be welcomed in heaven by his Mema, Louise Dodson Puckett, and his maternal grandparents, Lewis and Wanda Crouse.
A celebration of Mark's life will be conducted at Between the Rows, 401 Tobacco Road in Madison on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Luke Money officiating. (Casual dress, bring lawn chairs). A private graveside service will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison and at all other times at the home of Ryan and Julie Puckett.
The Puckett family will forever be grateful for the exceptional care of the first responders, the Trauma and Air Care Team of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and the Carolina Donor Services Team.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Carolina Donor Services, 909 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. You could also just do what Mark would do – pay it forward! Do something kind for someone else and drop the family a letter letting the family know how you chose to give to others as Mark would.
#Ponystrong #DonorsSaveLives #makeeverydaycount
